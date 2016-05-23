Two Creative Advantages Small Companies Have Over Big Ones

It’s virtually an article of faith that creativity is essential in business . But what’s often missed–even amid the chatter around startups’ edge in innovation–is how small companies can often gain a creative lead, too. To be sure, innovative thinking demands creative thinking, but it’s a mistake to conflate the two, which often underestimates small companies’ strategic advantages.

Especially in their early days, most startups and smaller companies aren’t able to compete with their biggest competitors on price. Few have anywhere close to the budget to go after things like TV ads and celebrity endorsements. So they turn to other methods to get the word out–often effectively.

Not to boast, but I should know. My company, Nextiva, is one of the fastest-growing telecom companies in an industry dominated by some huge competitors. To compensate for our size, we’ve relied on creative tactics to get an edge and power our growth. As vice president of marketing, several of those initiatives fall under my domain. Here are two things I’ve learned in the process about how small companies can spark creative thinking in ways big corporations often can’t.

Big companies are often divided up into silos. Sales teams communicate primarily within the sales department. Every conversation is about sales, and employees are on a sales-specific floor or wedged into the “sales” corner of the office. Same goes for marketing, procurement, design, etc.

Needless to say, this isn’t the case in many small businesses. Employees across many disciplines share the same space with one another and–even by accident–overhear which challenges their colleagues are facing and which opportunities they’re chasing.

Hold meetings in which members from a variety of departments are in attendance, and assign each person the task of coming up with three ideas for a team other than their own.

This is all pretty intuitive. What’s less obvious to startup leaders and small business owners is how to channel these facts of life into into real results. Don’t just be a melting pot as a function of your scale–encourage it. Hold meetings in which members from a variety of departments are in attendance, and assign each person the task of coming up with three ideas for a team other than their own.

No, they aren’t the experts–and that’s the point. This unorthodox exercise can go a few ways: Employees may experience mental blocks (a few certainly will), or they may open up to ideas they’d never before thought of. Even halfway-there concepts, thrown in from outside, can be a great jumping-off point for the main team to pick up and run with, using their own expertise to refine it.