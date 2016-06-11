Defense Researchers Plan To Bring “GPS” Where It’s Never Gone Before: Under The Sea

We take for granted that GPS can get us where we’re going pretty much anywhere on earth, but there’s one important place satellite navigation systems are essentially guaranteed not to work: under the sea.

The satellite broadcasts that GPS systems rely on can’t penetrate very far below the ocean’s surface, and that’s a problem for unmanned underwater vehicles—essentially, drone submarines—designed to autonomously navigate below the sea.

That’s why the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has announced plans to build an underwater GPS-style system called Posydon—which stands for Positioning System for Deep Ocean Navigation—that will use underwater sound broadcasts to let submarines determine their own positions without coming to the surface.

“By measuring the absolute range to multiple source signals, an undersea platform can obtain continuous, accurate positioning without surfacing for a GPS fix,” the agency says.

So what are the maritime drones used for, anyway? In the past, the U.S. Navy has used these robot subs for clearing underwater mines and for various other underwater reconnaissance missions, but it has plans to deploy them more widely for the purpose of minesweeping, undersea patrols, and other tasks, according to a November report from Bard College’s Center for the Study of the Drone.

Surfacing is naturally a particular problem for military missions that require stealth, says Geoff Edelson, director of maritime systems and technology at BAE Systems, a contractor working on the project. And while there are technologies that allow subs to determine their locations to some extent without surfacing, they’re often expensive and energy-consuming, which also makes them less than ideal for drone missions.

“For unmanned vehicles, power and energy is at a premium,” says Edelson. “If they’re using up all their power and energy to navigate, that doesn’t really help them in performing their mission.”