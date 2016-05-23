The Scientific Reason Why Sanders Supporters Are So Angry

Last week, Paul Simon played a concert here in Austin. Early in the show, he ran through his classic tune “Slip Slidin’ Away,” with the wonderful chorus, “You know the nearer your destination, the more you’re slip slidin’ away.”

A few days later in Las Vegas, some 1,200 miles away, the Democratic Party of Nevada held its state convention. I was thinking of those Paul Simon lyrics while reading about what transpired there, with a group of Bernie Sanders supporters reportedly harassing a party official and throwing chairs in protest.

The event, the past week’s fallout from it, and the final phases of the Democratic primaries in general together make for a case study in the psychology of anger.

It’s important to point out that many Sanders supporters (like many Trump supporters) are motivated by anger–and not just at Sanders’s stump-speech targets, like big banks and powerful lobbying groups. They’re angry that the needs of the poor and middle class are talked about but not sufficiently addressed by the political system. And they’re also angry that their views aren’t reflected as compellingly by other, more mainstream candidates, particularly Hillary Clinton.

At both extremes of the American political spectrum, this frustration with establishment leaders has caused voters to flock to outsider candidates, including Donald Trump, in large numbers.

When a goal we want to achieve is blocked by forces we see as outside our control, we experience frustration and anger.

But it’s only recently that that anger seems to have hit a boiling point on the left; Sanders’s supporters’ frustrations were largely at a simmer until very recently. It came out in social media posts and the comments sections of news stories. Ever since Hillary Clinton took a significant lead in the delegate count in the Democratic primaries, especially after her victory in New York, this anger has been increasingly directed at the Clinton campaign and her supporters.

And the reason why that shouldn’t surprise anyone is precisely because Sanders has gotten so close to his goal of being the nominee.