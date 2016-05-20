advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

FCLA: Fast Company’s Creativity Counter-Conference Live Blog

FCLA: Fast Company’s Creativity Counter-Conference Live Blog
Fast Company Editor-in-chief Bob Safian, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Steve Aoki [Photo: Erik Voake for Fast Company]
By Fast Company staff1 minute Read

We’re back. Fast Company returns to the city of dreams to celebrate the 2016 Most Creative People in Business and bring together the most innovative, captivating, and rule-breaking creative minds in L.A. as we hop from Burbank to Playa Vista and all points in between.

Oh, and there will be ice cream.

Catch our keynote addresses—featuring honored guests such as actress/producer Geena Davis, Tinder CEO Sean Rad, and actor/WWE superstar John Cena—and get live updates from our site visits to the likes of Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, Vans, and Clique Media. All here. All day Tuesday May 24 and Wednesday May 25.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life