Why We Secretly Want Leaders Who’ll Be Unethical On Our Behalf

How did Donald Trump emerge as the Republican presidential nominee? That’s a question political analysts and pundits will be trying to answer for years, even though there’s already no shortage of theories.

But there’s a relatively straightforward explanation for the Donald’s unexpected rise that isn’t based on opinion polls and doesn’t come from the tectonic forces of popular will or political gamesmanship. It results simply from a feature of human psychology: We like leaders who will be unethical on our behalf.

[When] morality and self-interest come into conflict, we devise ingenuous solutions, one of which is to “outsource” immoral yet expedient conduct to others.

Why? Because two powerful impulses that virtually all of us share sometimes converge–so we reconcile them, occasionally in strange ways: We want to feel like good people, and we also want self-interested outcomes.

Now, the question of Trump’s moral center is–at least in the context of the current election–technically up for debate. But it’s fair to say that many find his political success shocking given the statements he’s made about immigrants, women, Muslims, other politicians, the media, and virtually any person who criticizes him.

Politics is a tough business, but the degree of Trump’s vitriol and personal attacks is unparalleled in recent American politics. One well-documented source of Trump’s appeal, according to his own supporters, is his willingness to flout (flagrantly and often) the basic rules of public discourse; some experts believe it’s precisely Trump’s knack for making “non-normative” statements–a neutral scientific euphemism, sure, but one with unavoidable moral implications–that, to some, lends him an air of authenticity.

Dan Ariely, author of Predictably Irrational and The Honest Truth about Dishonesty, has written about what he calls the “moral fudge factor”–our willingness to be a little unethical (but not too unethical) in order to maintain a positive self-view and still get what we want. When those two goals (morality and self-interest) come into conflict, we devise ingenious solutions, one of which is to “outsource” immoral yet expedient conduct to others.

This moral outsourcing allows us to avoid the psychological and social costs of unethical actions–like seeing ourselves or being seen as prejudiced or compassionless–because somebody else, in this case one’s leader, is responsible for that poor conduct. This helps explain why many Trump supporters in the GOP primaries are reluctant to admit they voted for him; they like his views but don’t want to be stigmatized because of it.