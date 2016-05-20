The Most Honest Approach To Teen Marketing You May Ever See

WHO: Clearasil, Droga5

WHY WE CARE: This is taking all the worst assumptions about marketers–the focus-grouped opinions, the woefully out-of-touch boardrooms, the over-the-top cliches–and using them as a comedic advantage. It’s like an honest trailer version of a zit cream commercial. Well, that or maybe we just love seeing a hot sauce, pizza, skateboarding, and hot tubbin’ lifestyle finally reflected in advertising.