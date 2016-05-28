3 Unrealistic Career Goals You Need To Abandon

Setting goals is par for the course when it comes to your career. Whether it’s for the near future like “land a new job within three months” or long term, like “become partner at the firm in 10 years,” it’s natural to make plans.

Forcing yourself to stick to a schedule when it doesn’t make sense can be ineffective, and even hold you back.

And deadlines can be a good thing. They help you gauge whether you’re moving in the right direction and keep you motivated. But forcing yourself to stick to a schedule when it doesn’t make sense can be ineffective, and even hold you back.

That’s because piling on the pressure to reach milestones without considering fluid definitions of success is limiting. With this in mind, here are a few common career deadlines that don’t actually exist, so you might as well cross them off your list and stop stressing about them.

It makes sense that someone who wants to grow in his role has his eye on a promotion. However, the schedule for advancement is often less clear. Sure, some companies have a timetable for these types of opportunities, but others may not have structured expectations for how employees move up. Plus, the role you think you want in two years might completely evolve (because of your changing goals or the company’s) over time.

So, instead of deciding that you want a promotion in a certain amount of time, observe the company culture, organizational structure, and ask some preliminary questions about growth within the company. People may see their roles shift at different stages based on a variety of factors, and it’s more beneficial for you to know what these considerations are than to hit an arbitrary date.

For example, if you work in an environment where a promotion only becomes available when a manager leaves, you may want to consider other alternatives for creating value in the role you have right now. This allows you to shift your focus from the amount of time you’ve put into a company to one in which you can excel and bring increased value to your team–and that’ll definitely lead to more exciting opportunities than hoping your boss dressing nicer than usual means she’s interviewing at other places.

Yes, salary is the foundation for the kind of lifestyle, experiences, and things you have, and a little (more) can go a long way. So, aiming high in this category and setting a career deadline to double your income (or get into a higher income bracket by a certain age) is common. And wanting to make more money can motivate you to do things like negotiate your salary.