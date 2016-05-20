In Good Spirits: Hangar 1’s Latest Vodka Is 60% San Francisco Fog

A distillery in the Bay Area is introducing a new vodka that comes with a twist: One of its key ingredients is fog. Hangar 1 unveiled Fog Point Friday, the first spirit ever made using fog caught in San Francisco, a substance readily available in the city.

The idea might seem like a gimmick, but consider this: California is currently experiencing its biggest drought in history, which means vodka’s main ingredient (water) is in short supply. While the proverbial well hasn’t quite run dry yet, it’s certainly time to start considering alternative water sources.

The idea to include fog in vodka arose from Hangar’s desire to find a water solution that makes sense given the drought.

“We started doing a ton of research,” says Hangar’s head distiller, Caley Shoemaker. After discovering fog as a possibility, the distillery spent six months collecting it in order to get enough water for a run of the vodka, which is purified before it’s added.

So how exactly do you go about catching fog? To get the fog water it needed, Hangar 1 partnered with the group Fog Quest, a nonprofit that works to help those in impoverished areas of the world create a sustainable water supply. The group placed fog catchers at a number of strategic locations around town, including the top of San Francisco’s iconic Sutro Tower. Fog Quest will also be getting all the profits from sales of the vodka.

Essentially a net of sorts, fog collectors need to be set up near the ocean, but also at a high enough elevation so that their access to the fog isn’t obstructed by trees and buildings. The collectors are set up perpendicular to the wind, so that the fog is driven into the net of the collectors, and then gradually makes it way down the net into a bucket where water is collected.

Given the urban and hilly environment of San Francisco, the collectors at Sutro weren’t exactly the most ideal. Even with a few obstructions in their way, however, they’re hoping to capture four liters per square meter each day during the foggy season (which is starting now), and were able to get an average of one liter per square meter in the off-season.