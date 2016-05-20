The Nice Guys Get Chewed Out, Dove Aims For The Heart: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Look around people, we’re in a golden age of movie marketing. Okay, there’s still a ton of terrible, terrible examples out there, but as Deadpool and The Martian have taught us, there are plenty of creative ways beyond the ol’ tried-and-true trailer/poster combo.

Now we can add Shane Black’s The Nice Guys to that list, as the ’70s-set detective comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe has rolled out some truly fun and entertaining tidbits to hype its release. We’ve got a retro trailer, complete with over-explaining. We’ve got a retro animated short, that’s like the old Spider-Man cartoon-meets-Archer. We’ve got a retro novelization, adapted by Edgar Award-winning author Charles Ardai. If we just had cobranded smokes or pull-tab beer cans, the retro marketing cycle would be complete. Alas, the film’s entry into this week’s top five is far from retro, but rest assured, no less quality. Onward!

What: Keegan-Michael Key and Rebel Wilson embark on an epic journey to Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti’s fantasy wedding.

Who: Booking.com, Wieden+Kennedy Portland

Why We Care: Keegan-Michael Key? Rebel Wilson? Sold. A gold T-Bird and silk tux pajamas? Double sold. That kicker at the end of the driveway about slowing down? Comedy commercial craftsmanship.

What: The Nice Guys producer Joel Silver channels his inner Lee Donowitz and/or Les Grossman to give Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe the ins and outs of social media movie marketing.

Who: Warner Bros.