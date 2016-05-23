For Women In Tech, Clinton Campaign Events Double As Networking Opportunities

“(Hillary’s) campaign reached out to me and said you’re the kind of person that can get involved and help us reach the influencers and investors and the entrepreneurs,” says Lee, who is the head of early-stage banking at Silicon Valley Bank. “That’s how I ended up fundraising and spreading the word.”

Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton has made regular trips to Silicon Valley in an attempt to motivate the tech sector, including women of all stages. Her staff have reached out to existing groups for women in tech and business, such as one run by Lee called the League of Extraordinary Women. And she’s visited the homes of prominent female entrepreneurs, including Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, the CEO of a startup called Joyus, to raise funds and rally support. “(Clinton’s) campaign team are clued in with the Silicon Valley influencer network,” says Lee. “They are all over it.”

Some pundits say that women could determine the election. Clinton has won the female vote in all but three states: Bernie Sanders’ home state of Vermont, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. But Sanders has tended to perform better with millennial women, which prompted a slew of analyses about the changing role of feminism. Early polls suggest that Clinton has a modest lead in California, but some speculate that Sanders is catching up.

Fast Company spoke to more than half a dozen of the young women who have been involved with campaigning for Clinton in recent months. Many shared that the experience has offered a unique opportunity to connect with prominent and experienced executives, like Lee, who they wouldn’t ordinarily have a chance to meet. Others have agreed to mentor other young women they met through these events.

“That’s the intention,” says Kate Maeder, an organizer for Ready for Hillary and Hillary for America. “We’re making intergenerational connections between different women.”

Ready for Hillary: Kate Maeder says many young women in tech are getting involved with the Clinton campaign. Photo: Mona T. Brooks

“Recently I’ve seen a lot of young women in tech, who previously weren’t involved in politics, get on board through phone banking and fundraising,” says Maeder, who is in her twenties.