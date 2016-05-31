Your Creative Calendar: 74 Things To Do, See, And Hear In June

Let that post-Memorial Day weekend malaise melt away with an exhaustive list of everything cool coming out this month. June will be bookended by big-ticket horror movies, The Conjuring 2 and The Shallows, with a DVR queue-crushing slate of new shows premiering in between, including Cameron Crowe’s first stab at television, the rock-centric show, Roadies. (Not to be confused with another rock-centric show, Dennis Leary’s Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, which returns the same week.) So throw on some jorts, fire up Netflix on your nearest device, and dive right into your creative calendar for June 2016.