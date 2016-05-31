advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Your Creative Calendar: 74 Things To Do, See, And Hear In June

Get ready to find Dory, cast a long DJ Shadow, and go back to jail with “Orange Is the New Black.”

Your Creative Calendar: 74 Things To Do, See, And Hear In June
By Joe Berkowitz4 minute Read

Let that post-Memorial Day weekend malaise melt away with an exhaustive list of everything cool coming out this month. June will be bookended by big-ticket horror movies, The Conjuring 2 and The Shallows, with a DVR queue-crushing slate of new shows premiering in between, including Cameron Crowe’s first stab at television, the rock-centric show, Roadies. (Not to be confused with another rock-centric show, Dennis Leary’s Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, which returns the same week.) So throw on some jorts, fire up Netflix on your nearest device, and dive right into your creative calendar for June 2016.

advertisement
advertisement

Movies In Theaters

Movies To Watch At Home

Albums You Should Hear

Things To Watch On Your TV (Or Your Computer)

advertisement

Books to Read

  • End of Watch by Stephen King, out on June 7th.
  • Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War by Mary Roach, out on June 6th.
  • But What If We’re Wrong?: Thinking About the Present As If It Were the Past by Chuck Klosterman, out on June 6th.
  • How to Ruin Everything: Essays by George Watsky, out on June 13th.
  • The Girls by Emma Cline, out on June 13th.
  • Barkskins by Annie Proulx, out on June 13th.
  • I’m Just a Person by Tig Notaro, out on June 13th.
  • 18 and Life on Skid Row by Sebastian Bach, out on June 28th.
  • Dating Tips For The Unemployed by Iris Smyles, out on June 28th.

Events

  • Make Music Day, on June 21st, finds Philip Glass playing with nineteen students from New York City public schools and the premiere of Shimmer, a new 45-minute work by Brian Chase of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, scored for 16 (or more) Zildjian cymbals, arranged in a circle in Madison Square Park.
  • The Coney Island Mermaid Parade is June 18th this year. It offers attendees the rare opportunity to see mermaids walking on land.
  • The Brooklyn Film Festival is June 3rd-12th this year. This year’s feature films include the intriguingly-titled Bad Vegan and The Teleportation Machine.
  • I don’t drink coffee, but I hear a lot of people do. They might be interested in CoffeeCon on June 4th.

[Photo Mash Up: Adriana C. Sánchez for Fast Company, Source Photos: Wrecked: Francisco Roman, courtesy of TBS; Uncle Buck: Nicole Wilder, courtesy of ABC; Swiss Army Man: courtesy of A24 Films; Pistol Shrimps: courtesy of Tribeca Film Festival; Orange is the New Black: JoJo Whilden, courtesy of Netflix; Now You See Me 2: Jay Maidment, courtesy of Summit Entertainment; Me Before You: Alex Bailey, courtesy of Warner Bros.; Finding Dory: courtesy of Pixar/Disney; Independence Day: Resurgence: courtesy of 20th Century Fox; Feed the Beast: Frank Ockenfels, courtesy of AMC; The Shallows: Vince Valitutti, courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment; The Conjuring 2: Matt Kennedy, courtesy of Warner Bros.; Central Intelligence: Claire Folger, courtesy of Warner Bros.; Comedy Bang! Bang!: Roger Snider, courtesy of IFC; Braindead: Jeff Neumann, Michael Parmelee, courtesy of CBS; Another Period: Robyn Von Swank, courtesy of Comedy Central; Angie Tribeca: Tyler Golden, courtesy of TBS; 70th Annual Tony Awards: Jason Bell, courtesy of CBS]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life