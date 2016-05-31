Your Creative Calendar: 74 Things To Do, See, And Hear In June

Let that post-Memorial Day weekend malaise melt away with an exhaustive list of everything cool coming out this month. June will be bookended by big-ticket horror movies, The Conjuring 2 and The Shallows, with a DVR queue-crushing slate of new shows premiering in between, including Cameron Crowe’s first stab at television, the rock-centric show, Roadies. (Not to be confused with another rock-centric show, Dennis Leary’s Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, which returns the same week.) So throw on some jorts, fire up Netflix on your nearest device, and dive right into your creative calendar for June 2016.
Movies In Theaters
- Me Before You, opens June 3rd.
- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, opens June 3rd.
- The Conjuring 2, opens June 10th.
- Now You See Me 2, opens June 10th.
- Warcraft, opens June 10th.
- Central Intelligence, June 17th.
- Finding Dory, opens June 17th.
- Independence Day: Resurgence, opens June 24th.
- The Shallows, opens June 24th.
- Hunt for the Wilderpeople, opens June 24th.
- The Neon Demon, opens June 24th.
- Swiss Army Man, opens June 24th.
Movies To Watch At Home
- Urge, opens June 3rd.
- Clown, opens June 3rd.
- A Texas Ranger, opens June 3rd.
- Bo Burnham: Make Happy, opens June 3rd.
Albums You Should Hear
- Paul Simon – Stranger To Stranger, out on June 3rd.
- Tegan and Sara – Love You To Death, out on June 3rd.
- The Kills – Ash & Ice, out on June 3rd.
- Diarrhea Planet – Turn To Gold, out on June 10th.
- Fitz & the Tantrums – Fitz & the Tantrums, out on June 10th.
- Garbage – Strange Little Birds, out on June 10th.
- Nick Jonas – Last Year Was Complicated, out on June 10th.
- Peter Bjorn and John – Breakin’ Point, out on June 10th.
- The Monkees – Good Times, out on June 10th.
- Neko Case, k.d. lang, and Laura Veirs – case/lang/veirs, out on June 17th.
- Neil Young – Earth, out on June 17th.
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Getaway, out on June 17th.
- Swans – The Glowing Man, out on June 17th.
- Cassius – Ibifornia, out on June 24th.
- Deerhoof – The Magic, out on June 24th.
- DJ Shadow – The Mountain Will Fall, out on June 24th.
- Hot Hot Heat – Hot Hot Heat, out on June 24th.
- Rae Sremmurd – Sremmlife 2, out on June 24th.
- The Avett Brothers – True Sadness, out on June 24th.
Things To Watch On Your TV (Or Your Computer)
- The Night Shift, premieres June 1st on NBC.
- Comedy Bang! Bang!, premieres June 3rd on IFC.
- Outcast, premieres June 3rd on Cinemax.
- Feed the Beast, premieres June 5th on AMC.
- Angie Tribeca, premieres June 6th on TBS.
- UnReal, premieres June 5th on Lifetime.
- Casual, premieres June 7th on Hulu.
- 70th Annual Tony Awards, premieres June 12th on CBS.
- Are You the One?, premieres June 13th on MTV.
- BrainDead, premieres June 13th on CBS.
- Uncle Buck, premieres June 14th on ABC.
- Wrecked, premieres June 13th on TBS.
- Another Period, premieres June 15th on Comedy Central.
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, premieres June 16th on Crackle.
- The Pistol Shrimps, premieres June 16th on Seeso.
- Check It Out! With Dr. Steve Brule, premieres June 17th on Adult Swim.
- Decker: Unclassified, premieres June 17th on Adult Swim.
- Orange Is the New Black Trailer, premieres June 17th on Netflix.
- Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?, premieres June 18th on Lifetime.
- The Jim Gaffigan Show, premieres June 19th on TV Land.
- Greenleaf, premieres June 21st on OWN
- American Gothic, premieres June 22nd on CBS.
- Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons, premieres June 22nd on HBO.
- Roadies, premieres June 26th on Showtime.
- Night Train with Wyatt Cenac, premieres June 30th on Seeso.
- Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, premieres June 30th on FX.
Books to Read
- End of Watch by Stephen King, out on June 7th.
- Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War by Mary Roach, out on June 6th.
- But What If We’re Wrong?: Thinking About the Present As If It Were the Past by Chuck Klosterman, out on June 6th.
- How to Ruin Everything: Essays by George Watsky, out on June 13th.
- The Girls by Emma Cline, out on June 13th.
- Barkskins by Annie Proulx, out on June 13th.
- I’m Just a Person by Tig Notaro, out on June 13th.
- 18 and Life on Skid Row by Sebastian Bach, out on June 28th.
- Dating Tips For The Unemployed by Iris Smyles, out on June 28th.
Events
- Make Music Day, on June 21st, finds Philip Glass playing with nineteen students from New York City public schools and the premiere of Shimmer, a new 45-minute work by Brian Chase of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, scored for 16 (or more) Zildjian cymbals, arranged in a circle in Madison Square Park.
- The Coney Island Mermaid Parade is June 18th this year. It offers attendees the rare opportunity to see mermaids walking on land.
- The Brooklyn Film Festival is June 3rd-12th this year. This year’s feature films include the intriguingly-titled Bad Vegan and The Teleportation Machine.
- I don’t drink coffee, but I hear a lot of people do. They might be interested in CoffeeCon on June 4th.
[Photo Mash Up: Adriana C. Sánchez for Fast Company, Source Photos: Wrecked: Francisco Roman, courtesy of TBS; Uncle Buck: Nicole Wilder, courtesy of ABC; Swiss Army Man: courtesy of A24 Films; Pistol Shrimps: courtesy of Tribeca Film Festival; Orange is the New Black: JoJo Whilden, courtesy of Netflix; Now You See Me 2: Jay Maidment, courtesy of Summit Entertainment; Me Before You: Alex Bailey, courtesy of Warner Bros.; Finding Dory: courtesy of Pixar/Disney; Independence Day: Resurgence: courtesy of 20th Century Fox; Feed the Beast: Frank Ockenfels, courtesy of AMC; The Shallows: Vince Valitutti, courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment; The Conjuring 2: Matt Kennedy, courtesy of Warner Bros.; Central Intelligence: Claire Folger, courtesy of Warner Bros.; Comedy Bang! Bang!: Roger Snider, courtesy of IFC; Braindead: Jeff Neumann, Michael Parmelee, courtesy of CBS; Another Period: Robyn Von Swank, courtesy of Comedy Central; Angie Tribeca: Tyler Golden, courtesy of TBS; 70th Annual Tony Awards: Jason Bell, courtesy of CBS]