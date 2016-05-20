This Year’s Google I/O Is All About Lowering Barriers

When Android was a baby operating system no more advanced than a mini Eclair or kiddie cup of FroYo , new versions routinely introduced expansive capabilities aimed at power users. But now that Android has passed Marshmallow, it’s seeing its relentless march mellow. This week at Google I/O, the news about the upcoming Android N update centered more on refinements than new features.

For a few years at its developer conference, Google has touted Android One, a reference platform for inexpensive phones. It hasn’t made much headway in developing economies, but those markets have embraced Android anyway. Google’s mobile operating system has lowered the economic barriers that have prevented millions from acquiring smartphones. The company has also supported efforts to make Android phones work well with the slower wireless connections in many countries.

At this year’s I/O, there was also a focus on lowering barriers, but in ways that go beyond device and data costs. These new steps start with a pair of communication apps. While messaging apps have been some of the most popular among consumers, Google hasn’t had a particularly strong showing compared to apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and China’s WeChat. The company’s latest entry is Allo, a pretty standard emoji-and-sticker-laden affair that is also in step with the recent chatbot trend of integrating an assistant.

Google also introduced Duo, a video chat app that offers video previews of callers. In a throwback to SMS (or at least Apple’s FaceTime), both Allo and Duo dispense with the need for a Google account and use the phone number to connect communicating parties. They come on the heels of Spaces, a mobile and web app designed for impromptu topical chats.

As Android enters middle age, it hasn’t given up on all excitement.

All of these apps are–no surprise–free. Unlike apps, hardware devices have an inherent barrier to adoption in that they cost money. But Google made moves to lower the fences here as well. For Android Wear 2.0, it’s removed the requirement to constantly pairing your smartwatch to a phone, and now supports native apps and both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. For Android Auto–its in-car platform that has been caught between a long vehicle replacement cycle and a tiny car audio aftermarket–it will allow phones to function as Android Auto screens, bypassing the need to have Android Auto built into the dashboard.

Neither move will dramatically alter the course of these platforms. However, as Android enters middle age, it hasn’t given up on all excitement. The most visually compelling showcase that Google trotted out was a new virtual reality initiative called Daydream. A significant upgrade from the cheap, democratizing Cardboard, Daydream was announced in conjunction with a number of content and handset partners,