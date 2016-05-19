Watch A Trailer For “Drive 2” In Which Ryan Gosling Works For Uber

WHO: Comedian Joey Thompson.

WHY WE CARE: Drive was a neo-noir thriller that made Ryan Gosling infinitely more interesting and provided music for hip hotel chains to play for years to come. Despite its title, the film had surprisingly little driving in it. That distinction doesn’t make Gosling clone Joey Thompson’s new send-up of Drive any less relevant, though. In his fake redband trailer, Thompson uses the texture of the movie to parody drivers who slide from part-time to an Uber career, along with a collection of vape-happy LA stereotypes. The connection is not quite as inspired as casting Albert Brooks to be a villain, but much like Uber Pool some of the time, it works.