From IBM’s Millennials To The New-Grad Skills Gap: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned how IBM is tapping into its youngest talent, why the class of 2016 may be less prepared for the workplace than it may hope, and which cities are leading the U.S. in jobs this year.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of May 16:

Roughly 5,000 of IBM’s youngest employees make up the “Millennial Corps,” which gathers on its own internal digital platform to make some seriously influential decisions at the company–including launching a high-tech collaboration with the fashion label Marchesa.

While commencement speakers this graduation season are busy extolling the acumen, qualifications, and accomplishments of the class of 2016, hiring managers are staying more circumspect. New PayScale research shows companies aren’t as convinced as new grads are that they’re prepared for the workforce.

The latest Glassdoor data on the top cities for jobs in 2016 mostly point west, to San Jose, San Francisco, and Seattle. But Boston is the top East Coast city, at No. 4, and even Hartford, Connecticut, squeaks into the top 25. New York City, however, doesn’t make the cut.

It isn’t rocket science, it’s research–you just have to know how to do it. This week The Career Code coauthors Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power explain how to take what you already know about your own interests and the brands you like, and use that to hunt down prospective employers and job openings that you don’t.

Holding out for a fat raise this year? Maybe you shouldn’t. The latest research suggests salary-increase budgets are set to rise less than 3% this year at U.S. companies. Here’s how to figure out when it’s time to jump ship for a better paycheck.