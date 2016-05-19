With RadioPublic, These Podcasting Pioneers Plan To Reinvent The Medium

Don’t let all the buzz fool you: Podcasting is still very much in its infancy. As of early last year, only 17% of Americans listened to podcasts regularly, according to Pew . Jake Shapiro and Kerri Hoffman, both veterans of Public Radio Exchange (PRX) and podcasting pioneers, are hoping to change that with a unique partnership.

Jake Shapiro Photo: via PRX

As of today, Shapiro is stepping down from his role as CEO of PRX and into a new job: founder and CEO of RadioPublic, a public benefit corporation focused on mobile audio consumption and app development. In his place, Hoffman will become CEO of PRX so the two organizations can work side by side to nudge podcasting into the 21st century and court a new generation of listeners as fewer people reach for the FM radio dial. RadioPublic is backed by investors like the New York Times, the Knight Foundation Enterprise Fund, Project 11 and the McClatchy Company.

Founded in 2003, PRX is a nonprofit that distributes public radio programming and assists producers in navigating the ever-changing landscape of audio consumption. In 2014, PRX teamed up with 99% Invisible host Roman Mars to launch Radiotopia, a network of story-driven podcasts backed by a hugely successful Kickstarter campaign.

PRX, which built stand-alone listening apps for popular shows like This American Life and The Moth is now effectively spinning off its mobile app development team into a new company that will focus on the listening experience more intently, leaving PRX to sharpen its focus on the producer-facing side of the business.

“Our goal with PRX has been to help producers reach audiences and refine their craft and grow their revenue,” explains Shapiro. “RadioPublic is the last mile connector to the audience.”

At launch, RadioPublic is focused on building a mobile app for listening to podcasts and radio-like audio content on smartphones with as little effort as possible. Unlike existing podcast players such as Stitcher Radio and Overcast, which let users curate their own list of shows, RadioPublic’s apps will offer a laid-back, nearly effortless approach to listening in the hopes of injecting the simplicity of terrestrial radio into the podcasting space.