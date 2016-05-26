How To Turn A Work Friend Into A Real Friend

Friends make life better, and work is an easy place to meet potential friends for a simple reason: We spend a lot of our lives there. If you are fortunate enough to have a work friend who is also a real, rest-of-life friend, you score several upsides. These friends are “uniquely empathetic,” says Jessica Methot , assistant professor of human resource management at Rutgers University, “they make the workplace a lot more fun,” and they improve job performance as you gain access to information and networks.

Yet turning work acquaintances into true confidants can be tricky. You have to change the boundaries of the relationship and navigate office complexities. Here are some strategies for making that switch.

Some people assume more friendships are better. But research shows that’s not the case. Maintaining too many work friendships can be “difficult, draining, and distracting,” says Methot, based on her studies of workplace social networks. “I would not encourage employees to make this transition with everyone. One or two really close workplace friends can be a wonderful way to produce a really comforting, really supporting, engaging work environment. Too many of them is really going to present too many challenges,” she says.

Look for a person or two who seem to have similar interests or similar lives, but remember that “a lot of times the biggest thing is that you laugh at the same things,” says Karl Staib, founder of Work Happy Now, a leadership training and coaching firm.

“Start by breaking bread with them,” suggests Staib. Sharing food is a natural way to build relationships, and lunch and coffee breaks happen during the work day, so it’s no big deal to suggest.

Intimacy is built by repeated proximity.

But if you want to create a relationship that exists outside of work, then “the most important thing is to get outside the office,” says Dave Kerpen, author of the new book The Art of People. Skip the cafeteria and walk to a restaurant instead. “That gives you a safe atmosphere in which to ask questions and explore conversations outside of work.” This may be why teams that travel together find it easier to bond than others. They’ve already left their home turf.

It’s a funny truth of human nature that people like you more the more they see you. Intimacy is built by repeated proximity. “The more time you spend with someone, the more you find out about them, and the more you identify deeper similarities as opposed to superficial similarities,” says Methot. So once you’ve had lunch once and enjoyed it, think about having lunch every Wednesday, or grabbing coffee after your Tuesday and Thursday meetings together.