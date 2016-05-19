TBT: See The Cast of “Neighbors 2” In Their Freshman Roles

Swap a fraternity with a sorority (“soroitity”?), add a feminist angle for a surprising touch of depth and boom: the sequel to 2014’s comedy Neighbors.

Before all the sophomoric shenanigans of Neighbors 2, see the cast in their most freshman acting roles.

Freaks and Geeks (2002)

It’s odd to see forever man-child Seth Rogen as, well, an actual child. But the cult classic Freaks and Geeks was his first acting credit, alongside future stars James Franco, Busy Philipps, Jason Segel, and Linda Cardellini.

Echo Point (1995)

Before landing steady supporting credits stateside as part of Kirsten Dunst’s squad in Marie Antoinette, Natalie Portman’s ride-or-die handmaiden in Star Wars: Episode II–Attack of the Clones, or Brad Pitt’s boo in Troy, Rose Byrne hit the Australian TV circuit hard, appearing in a string of dramas, including Echo Point.

The Guardian (2004)

One doesn’t need to wind the clock too far back on Chloë Grace Moretz–she’s only 19, after all–but that doesn’t mean her resume isn’t already stacked to the heavens. Moretz first paid her “precocious kid” dues in CBS’s former drama The Guardian.

Firefly (2002)

Try to follow this one, okay? Zac Efron’s first acting credit and now Throwback Thursday clip is as a flashback/younger version of Dr. Simon Tam in Firefly–Joss Whedon’s sci-fi favorite set 500 years in the future. M to the E to the T to the A.

Seth Rogen: Freaks and Geeks audition tape