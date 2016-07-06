Erin And Sara Foster Of “Barely Famous” Get Real About Their Fake Reality Show

If a very dedicated and patient mad scientist had traveled back in time to the 1980s to engineer ideal future reality stars, the experiment would’ve produced Erin and Sara Foster. Considering that the sisters have, at different points, been related by parental marriage to the reality trifecta of the Hadids, Jenners, and Kardashians, something like The Bananas Fosters or whatever seemed almost inevitable. Instead, the accomplished, comely sisters always steered themselves in the opposite direction, eventually arriving at their satirical series, Barely Famous.

“Frankly, it’s embarrassing to be on a reality show,” Erin says. “We interact with people all the time who have them, but it’s sort of this unspoken thing–you just don’t say to someone, ‘How’s your reality show going?’ Nobody really acknowledges that they’re taping one, and you all kind of talk around it because nobody wants to say the words out loud.”

“You don’t go do a reality show when you’re getting to do what you love,” Sara adds. “You don’t do a reality show when things are working out.”

Things have worked out fairly well for the Fosters over the years. Sara has starred in movies and TV shows, like The Big Bounce and the revamped 90210. Erin has done plenty of acting as well, but made the leap to professional TV writing as a staffer on NBC’s The New Normal. When that show went off the air in 2013, Erin had a baptism-by-fire bout with her first development season as a writer. None of the shows she initially pitched caught a foothold in the room, though. What she arrived at next, and what lead to Barely Famous, now in its second season, was a simple mantra taught in every English Comp class: write what you know.

As established, the Foster sisters have never appeared on a reality show, but they have always been reality show-adjacent. The daughters of infinitely platinum uber-producer David Foster, they watched in the early 2000s as The Osbournes and The Simple Life kicked off an ongoing fascination with famous families on TV. Later, the Fosters’ father had a (very) short-lived reality series of his own, and eventual stepmom, Yolanda Hadid, made a name for herself on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The more production companies smelled familial blood in the water and tried to woo the sisters into a reality series, they more they bucked away. And it was only in taking an introspective look at how peculiar this scenario was that Erin Foster had her eureka moment, and a meta one at that. Her show would be about sisters surrounded by reality TV, filming a reality show . . . about not being on one. It would be Curb Your Enthusiasm filtered through the prism of Bravo.

It would need some more thought.

“Originally we wanted to do a show about the making of a fake reality show, but once we started shooting it, we realized that when you break the fourth wall, a little goes a long way,” Erin says. “Once you get past that device, you really just want to watch these two delusional girls living their lives in L.A.”