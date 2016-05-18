Wolverine Can’t Get His Claws Up In This Cialis Ad Parody

WHO: YouTubers Nerd City.

WHY WE CARE: Wolverine as we know him is on his way out. Hugh Jackman has said that the forthcoming Wolverine 3 will be his last film in the X-Men franchise. Bryan Singer just this week proposed replacing Wolfie with his female counterpart, X-23, in the eventual big-screen incarnation of X-Force. Now, there is further damning evidence suggesting how long-in-the-tooth this character has become: a new fake ad reveals him to be short in the claws. Outside of posting the video, Co.Create vows to respect Wolverine’s privacy during this difficult time.