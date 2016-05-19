This Is The State Of Entrepreneurship In 2016

The number of new businesses opened is important to the economy. But that number doesn’t effectively measure impact. That’s why the Kauffman Foundation is building on its annual Index with an in-depth study of Growth Entrepreneurship.

The Growth Entrepreneurship Index measures both business revenue and job growth using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Business Dynamics Statistics on all new employer firms, regardless of industry. The measurement is based on three indicators:

Rate of Startup Growth –which looks at the average growth trajectory by measuring employment at new firms from launch through their fifth year

Share of Scaleups –this captures the number of business starting small and becoming medium-sized or bigger (with more than fifty employees)

High-Growth Company Density–looks at annualized revenue growth of 20% over a three-year period at any stage of the business.

Kauffman’s researchers reasoned that while the number of patents a business applies for, as well as the venture capital it raises, and the corresponding valuations (especially around billion dollar “unicorns”) all signify growth, there’s a more direct contribution to the economy from revenue and job creation.

The report’s authors write:

“We know that around 45% of new businesses survive their first five years of operation, with the rest of the new businesses ceasing operations or being absorbed into other businesses. Others have described this as a process of experimentation, as entrepreneurs seek to find their markets and certain businesses continue operating and expanding.”

Which makes this year’s findings especially promising. Although not as strong as it was in the ’80s and ’90s, entrepreneurial growth continued for the third straight year. What’s more, the largest growth in a decade posted this year, a sign that the slump of the recession is now well past.

Kauffman’s analysts found this year’s growth is driven primarily by startups that are growing faster in their first five years than they were before. The size of companies also played a part; more companies are reaching the scale of medium-sized or larger–meaning they employ 50 or more people.

Drilling down further into the detailed findings reveals: