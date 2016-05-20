A Giant Morphing Head Visualizes Franz Kafka’s Dark Psyche

Currently at the center of Prague’s Quadrio shopping center, an enormous mirrored bust of Franz Kafka can be seen spinning in a constant state of metamorphosis. Every few seconds, the sculpture splits into 42 layers, rotates, and then converges into the Czech author’s likeness, before repeating over again.

The 35-foot-tall sculpture is the work of David Černý, a Czech artist known for his witty and subversive public artworks. Over the past year, Černý and a crew of 20 to 30 people worked to create the sculpture, which rotates thanks to Internet-connected motors that control the layered pieces independently of each other. Černý notes that it’s located outside of Prague’s City Hall, and the spinning parts reflect a building full of Kafka-esque bureaucracy.