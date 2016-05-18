Guns In Your Favorite Movie Scenes Have Been Replaced By Selfie Sticks

Some directors like to rewrite the history of guns in their films. George Lucas went back to Star Wars in 1997 and made it so Greedo shot at Han Solo first , justifying Solo’s kill shot. Then, Steven Spielberg rejiggered E.T. so that police officers were holding walkie talkies instead of rifles. Fans of both movies were not happy with these changes.

Wait until those fans see that the guns in their favorite movies have been replaced by selfie sticks.

A new tumblr, aptly titled Guns Replaced With Selfie Sticks, is seamlessly photoshopping the ubiquitous, convenient, and radically uncool-looking devices into famous scenes from Pulp Fiction, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and many others.

Non-stop

What makes the images powerfully funny is both the context of the scene and the looks on the faces of those brandishing the selfie sticks. The images force us to imagine Liam Neeson diving backwards on a plane while holding a selfie stick because he absolutely must get this shot! We’ve seen creative anti-gun messages involving movies before, but the simplicity and humor of this one look good enough to snap for posterity.

[via Bored Panda]