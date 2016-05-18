More Plot And Jokes Make New “Ghostbusters” Trailer Troll-Proof

WHO: The sadly controversial female-driven cast.

WHY WE CARE: The people spoke and Paul Feig apparently listened. After the release of the first Ghostbusters trailer generated a mixed response from its core audience and a disproportionately negative response from probable misogynists with too much emotional investment in nostalgia, the brand new second trailer delivers on every level. There are more jokes, there’s more plot–someone is apparently creating a device that amplifies paranormal activity–more tone-establishment, and more Pat Kiernan. We even get a teasing glimpse of the villain at the end, who may be a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, or something else entirely. There also may be a metatextual clapback when Leslie Jones’s character stage dives at one point and nobody catches her, leading her to respond: “I don’t know if that was a race thing or a lady thing, but I’m mad as hell.”