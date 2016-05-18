Draymond Green Gets Ready With E-40 In Hype New Beats By Dre Ad

WHAT: Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green gets ready for game time to the tune of E-40’s “Tell Me When To Go.”

WHO: Beats by Dre, Hustle

WHY WE CARE: Sure, the bulk of the Golden State spotlight is often on Stephen Curry, but Draymond Green has been dubbed the Voice and the Heart of the defending NBA champs. And here, in the midst of the Western Conference finals, it’s completely appropriate for this superstar on a superstar team to get his Beats ad. The E-40’s just a nice touch.

In an email, Beats by Dre CMO Omar Johnson said Green is the heart and soul of the Warriors. “As a leader of the team, not only does he give the team its swag, he’s responsible for bringing the energy and excitement when it counts,” says Johnson. “That’s what this campaign is about. Draymond is the perfect athlete to carry the flag for Beats.”

Here’s the behind-the-scenes video.

And check out the original E-40 video below.