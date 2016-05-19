You Might Not Be Poor, But You’re Probably Just A Little Bad Luck Away

Living in New York City is not easy. Rent is high, food costs more than in most other cities, and paying for child care is all but impossible. Yet the usual poverty statistics often totally miss these day-to-day hardships that many people experience.

Poverty statistics are misleading for many reasons, but one is that they look at random snapshots in time, overlooking how and why people are constantly moving in and out of poverty. They also only look at income, even though someone who makes far above the poverty line but who has student loans and high living costs may be entirely cash poor. As a recent piece in The Atlantic powerfully highlighted, nearly half of all Americans don’t even have $400 on hand to handle an unexpected emergency expense.

A new survey, called the Poverty Tracker, looks at poverty through a broader lens, and its results should give policymakers pause. Researchers from Columbia University’s Population Research Center and the Robin Hood Foundation interviewed 2,300 New Yorkers of all income levels, and came back to them with detailed questions over two years, providing a much deeper sense of what hardship looks like.

It doesn’t look good.

The survey looked at three forms of disadvantage. One looked at a traditional measure of poverty, but they also asked about chronic health conditions and “material hardship,” which is whether someone could pay for essential daily needs such as food, utilities, rent, and prescription drugs.

A frighteningly high 63% of New Yorkers experienced one of these three forms of disadvantage over the course of a year, the survey found, and 40% over the entire year. Also, poverty is much more fluid than typical snapshots in time indicate: 31% of people met the city’s definition of poverty at some point during the year, but only 9% did over the entire year–the first figure is much higher than New York’s official poverty rate, which is 21%.

“The number one finding is probably how many people are on the verge of poverty, even if they are not literally poor by the federal or New York City definition,” says Michael Weinstein, chief program officer at the Robin Hood Foundation, an organization focused on fighting poverty in New York.