How To Give Feedback At Work That Doesn’t Jeopardize Your Career

Even when the intentions are good, sharing critical feedback with a manager or peer puts your relationship–or maybe even your job–at risk.

A study by Joseph Grenny and David Maxfield, coauthors of Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High and founders of the corporate training firm VitalSmarts, found that 83% of employees have witnessed their colleagues say something that has had catastrophic results on their careers, reputations, and businesses. The most common offense: “suicide by feedback.”

31% said it cost them a pay increase, a promotion, or their job.

27% said it undercut or destroyed the working relationship.

11% said it destroyed their reputation.

“Humans are hardwired for self protection,” says Maxfield. “We’re always assuming that rustling noise in the bushes is a snake. We’re social animals, but we’re always wondering if the other person intends harm.”

If you have constructive feedback to offer, how do you avoid a “pink slip of the tongue”?

The first thing we decide when we encounter someone is if they are friend or foe, and the second thing we look for is if they’re competent or incompetent, says Maxfield. “If they are a foe and competent, we judge their motives or assume they are masking them,” he says.

Maxfield shares an example of an employee who felt her boss wasn’t being supportive enough. In a project team meeting she remarked: “Honestly, the lack of support on this project is exhausting, I don’t think expectations are realistic.”

“She didn’t realize it but what made her comment worse was that her boss’s boss from corporate was in the room,” says Maxfield. “Her statement turned out to be career limiting; her boss never forgave her.”