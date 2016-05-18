Peloton Wants You To Sweat In Style At Home On A Smart Bike

This is not that exercise bike sitting in the corner of your basement that you’ve converted into a bicycle-shaped clothesline. Just as technology and design have made previously boring, or at least simply functional, household items–Nest, Amazon Echo, smart TVs–Peloton takes this approach with the indoor bike.

The brand has been trying to bring the cult-like passion for spinning programs like Soulcycle right into your living room, with Internet-connected indoor bikes that allow users to stream live classes from home. Each bike comes with a large, waterproof touchscreen tablet, so you can watch classes live or on demand, and video chat with other cyclists. Now its new ad campaign by agency Partners & Spade makes your living room look like a Dwell subscriber’s fantasy.

Peloton Cycle chief marketing officer Lori Tauber Marcus said the brief was to create a beautiful brand film to explain what Peloton is all about in an upscale and aspirational way that also showed the intensity of the riding experience.

“Because we are a disruptive innovation, there are little, if any, shortcuts to adequately describe what a Peloton is and how it can change your life,” says Tauber Marcus. “We’ve made a conscious decision to say that a traditional ‘commercial’ doesn’t work for us, and we needed to create a signature brand film that both educates and inspires. This spot will work hard for us in terms of raising overall awareness of Peloton, and then we can complement it with high-impact print and with targeted digital campaigns.”

Your house may be more Delta Tau Chi than Architectural Digest, but at least you can sweat like the woman in the ad.