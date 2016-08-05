Have We Uploaded Enough Data To Create Digital Copies Of Ourselves?

In an episode of the British dystopian sci-fi show Black Mirror, titled “Be Right Back,” a man who dies in a car crash leaves behind enough social media and other data traces to be digitally recreated, first online and then as a creepily life-like robot. Turns out, that scenario is not so far-fetched.

“A lot of the concepts that are on the Internet now came from sci-fi, and then the infrastructure caught up and people can build it,” says Hossein Rahnama, founder of the location-based service company Flybits and a visiting scholar at the MIT Media Lab. He has taken the first step into the uncanny valley of digital surrogates with Augmented Eternity, technology that builds concierge bots based on real human beings with particular expertise and personalities.

Instead of talking to Alexa from Amazon, Cortana from Microsoft, or Siri from Apple, you’d be talking to digital avatars of the real-life Bob from accounting about an expense report, Jenny from legal about a contract, or Simone from Paris about your upcoming vacation. These digital personalities live their own artificially intelligent lives and could outlive the people on whom they are based.

“From your email interactions, from your IM interactions, from the photos that you take, from places that you visit, we are generating a lot of logic,” says Rahnama. “If you are not around, those data will enable us to feed that to a machine-learning engine and represent you with a level of probability.” Machine learning is critical, because Augmented Eternity doesn’t just ingest the data someone leaves; to create a convincing facsimile, it analyzes how they think and act. The “presentation layer,” as Rahnama calls is, could take many forms: a chatbot, a voice interface, or even a 3D avatar in virtual reality. “Before you can have that presentation layer, you need to have a successful semantic and context layer that can understand the situation of the user,” says Rahnama. That’s what he’s creating.

Augmented Eternity is built atop a trend of moving away from manually digging into apps or websites and instead asking a bot or digital concierge to do the work for you. Rahnama’s goal is to provide a bot that is more intuitive and personal, with the expertise you need at the moment.

Augmented Eternity resembles a light version of the Singularity, a concept advanced by futurists like Ray Kurzweil about what happens when computers surpass human intellect. It includes the notion of outliving our mortal body by uploading the contents of our mind to a computer. We’re already uploading, says Rahnama, with data from tweets, Facebook posts, Instagrams, Slack messages, Fitbit readings, and Pokémon Go wanderings. Augmented Eternity could also be a shortcut to something resembling the artificial intelligence of sci-fi—like HAL from 2001, Jarvis from Ironman, or Samantha from Her—but basing them on real people, rather than minds synthesized from scratch.

Black Mirror, “Be Right Back”

“There have been a million things that are like this,” says Sandy Pentland, cofounder of the MIT Media Lab. “It’s that none of them worked very well. They required you to sit down 500 times a day and write what you were doing.” Rahnama has been developing Augmented Eternity working with Pentland’s Human Dynamics research group at the Media Lab. Neither of them claims that such a digital avatar is sentient, but it might some day pass the Turing Test; i.e., it’s able to respond in such a natural manner that someone could mistake it for a human. “It sounds like the person, in the way they react to things and attitudes,” Pentland says. “Maybe that counts as a person.”