Which Vice Presidential Picks Could Woo The Silicon Valley Vote?

The primaries are coming to a close, and there’s no clear contender for who should trumpet the views of the technology industry. Tech companies are beginning to enter the political fray, but their issues–like immigration reform, net neutrality, and government surveillance–transcend political camps. While many tech entrepreneurs have been known to support Democrats (especially on social issues), this race has focused very little on the issues dear to the tech industry, causing some to wonder if there will be a fissure in party lines.

Some have called for a third party candidate to represent this cadre of business people. Indeed, Michael Bloomberg has toyed with the idea of running under a third party, and would likely garner many votes from the deep pockets of tech investors. Ultimately, he decided against a run in March. A new third party candidate has yet to emerge, so people are wondering if a vice presidential running mate could bridge the technology-culture divide.

Choosing the right running mate is the ultimate strategic decision. For this race specifically, says Middlebury College professor politics Matthew Dickinson, “the vice president choice is crucial.” One big reason is that two contenders–Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders–portray themselves as relative political outsiders. Thus, they would likely want a running mate who exhibits some national governing experience.

When it comes to issue-based voters, like those who represent business and technology, this is doubly true. Many people in the technology industry are looking for people who represent their causes–be it immigration reform or freer markets–and are adept at getting things done. Trump, for instance, will need to pick someone who not only has the political experience he lacks, but who can rally the right-wing troops that balked at his candidacy. For the Democrats, there’s an internal schism between the Clinton and Sanders camps, so a running mate would hopefully help mend that.

All this is to say that the vice presidential choice could bring on new voters and more endorsements, and some of the people with the deepest pockets are still searching for their candidate. Here are some potential contenders.

Trump’s comments over his campaign have alienated the GOP establishment, leading many to say that he needs a running mate who could help smooth over the rough patches. His sweeping remarks about banning immigration, for example, have enraged many entrepreneurs hoping to bolster this issue to make it easier to give non-citizens visas to do technical labor. Trump’s choice, then, could help him bridge this ideological gap.