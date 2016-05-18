Autodesk: Adapting Radically to Find Meaningful Growth

During its first 30 years, Autodesk focused on honing must-have software for design professionals. The Northern California company built a community of 10 million or so devotees–engineers, architects, carmakers, filmmakers and others–that used its 3-D modeling and visualization products to create everything from Oscar-winning visual effects in movies to the world’s tallest skyscrapers.

In a major strategic shift several years ago, Autodesk adapted its software for consumers. By courting the rapidly-growing maker community with easy-to-use apps, the company dramatically expanded its user base—to more than 250 million and counting.

According to Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk’s senior vice president of industry strategy, the company has thrived in a radically changing industry by being radically adaptable. In its latest technology shift, the $2.5 billion giant has embraced the cloud as a software delivery model, which he describes as “the most thrilling development of the past several years.”

Autodesk’s ventures into new areas have paid off: Revenue has grown nearly 50% in the past five years.

How did Autodesk become the leader in 3-D modeling?

When I came here in the 1990s, the world of mechanical [2-D] design was moving to 3-D modeling. In that space, Autodesk was, frankly, way behind. But the company was hiring people to come aboard with the attitude that we’re not just going to get into the 3-D market; we’re going to lead it.

I had worked as an aeronautical engineer, I had a doctorate in computer science and I was eager to get involved. I knew that if we did it right, we could be the biggest 3-D modeling company in the world—which is exactly what happened.