Why Your Brand Doesn’t Need Anyone To #Participate In Anything

Over the past few years, a disturbing new trend has emerged in the digital creative world–brands trying to get into “relationships” with their consumers.

It seems pretty innocuous, and the underlying logic makes sense. The process goes something like this: agencies, searching for inspiration, look to the most iconic brands they know and hit a realization–all of the most-beloved companies have fan bases that resemble a community instead of an indifferent group of customers. And just like that, a lightbulb goes on.

At this point, the romanticism begins and things start to fly off the rails. After all, who wouldn’t want to have a raving group of fanboys like Apple, or a devoutly loyal subculture of athletes like Nike? To our fictitious strategist or creative, the mission becomes clear: Apple’s fans don’t just like the brand, they love it—and that is what we have to do here for Company X. So they round up anyone who will listen, and proclaim far and wide that the future of the brand will be about “creating relationships” with consumers. Or two-way conversations. Or communities. Or brand advocates. Or evangelists. Or influencers. And the way to get there, of course, is engagement.

The client is usually on board by now, and the central task becomes how to get people to not just buy this brand, but also interact with it on a deeper level. How can we turn our customers into a community? The obvious place to start is by thinking about building a relationship with a consumer like one does in real life–through conversations, interactions, and mutual participation in activities.

Unfortunately, this well-intentioned aim has become the foundation for a lot of the bad work we see today. Stuff like this. Or this. Or this.

So where did we go wrong? It actually happened pretty early on. Here’s the problem: We should never conflate heavy product usage with a “relationship.” Yes, people love Nike. But it’s a stretch to assert that people have a relationship with Nike. Even on sites like Niketalk.com, which contain the most passionate Nike fans in the world (and which I sometimes frequent), users aren’t pining for a deeper dialogue with Nike. They’re not wishing for the chance to submit user-generated content, or do an activity on behalf of the Nike marketing team. They just love the product. That’s where the “relationship” ends.

It’s ironic that the most frequently cited examples of perfect brand marketing–Apple, Nike, Red Bull, and Patagonia–rarely, if ever, do any sort of two-way communication. They’re not trying to build a relationship with people by getting them to share their story or complete some kind of act on social. They recognize that a compelling message, an interesting positioning, or a real point of view means much more than any attempt at encouraging “participation.”