These Are The Top 25 U.S. Cities For Jobs This Year

Tech jobs are some of the most in-demand so far this year , so it’s not a big surprise that the top ranked U.S. city for jobs in 2016 is San Jose, according to the latest analysis by Glassdoor .

Top 10 U.S. Cities For Jobs San Jose San Francisco Seattle Boston Washington, D.C. Austin Salt Lake City Raleigh-Durham Minneapolis-St. Paul Oklahoma City

“Situated in the heart of Silicon Valley, San Jose is home to high-profile companies such as Facebook, Google, and PayPal,” Glassdoor community expert Allison Berry tells Fast Company. “San Jose has the highest score for three of our factors: hiring opportunity, job satisfaction, and work-life balance,” she says, even though it comes with a high cost of living.

Equally pricey San Francisco came in a close second place, making the Bay Area the place to be for job seekers. Rounding out the top five are Seattle, Boston, and Washington, D.C.

Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor chief economist, explains that bigger cities aren’t always better. “Many of the nation’s mid-sized cities stand out for offering some of the greatest job prospects combined with salaries that allow people to stretch their dollar further,” he says. Cities such as Seattle and Austin are at the top since they all have rising technology communities, great institutions for higher education and research, and affordable neighborhoods. This would also explain why mid-sized cities including Detroit, Cleveland, and Cincinnati made the list for the first time.

To grade the cities, Glassdoor looked at the 50 most populated U.S. metros (according to population data from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget) and scored them across four factors:

Hiring opportunity as determined by the ratio of active job openings to population.

Cost of living as determined by the ratio of median annual base salary to median metro home value.

Job satisfaction ratings per metro based on at least 1,500 company reviews shared by local employees on Glassdoor over the past year.

Work-life balance ratings per metro based on at least 1,500 work-life balance ratings shared by local employees on Glassdoor over the past year.

Each factor is weighted equally, and the overall scores are also graded on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 as the highest potential score. The map below shows the city’s ranking, as well as the number of job openings and the top three positions available in the area. Hover over a city to see information about it.