“Hamilton” Stars Daveed Diggs And Leslie Odom Jr. Perform A New Song At ESPN Upfronts

WHAT: Video from the opening of ESPN’s Upfront presentation this morning, which was held at the Minskoff Theatre in New York, featuring a performance of a new piece written and created for the event from two of Hamilton‘s leads.

WHO: Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom, Jr., who play Thomas Jefferson/Marquis de Lafayette and Aaron Burr, respectively, in Hamilton. Apparently some guys named Brett Favre, Bryce Harper, and Chris Paul were there too or something?

WHY WE CARE: Hamilton is still the hottest thing going right now (tickets currently average $1,100 post-Tony nominations!), so there are a whole lot of eyeballs on anything that Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom, Jr.–two of the show’s most dynamic performers–are involved in. ESPN tapping them to perform a new piece that features Odom’s soaring vocals and Diggs’s raps over a minimal beat, all about the struggles and glories of sports, was a heck of a move for a network wanting to build drama around their announcement. Diggs and Odom helped make a musical about a forgotten founding father the hottest ticket in America–if you’ve ever wondered what it’d be like if they brought that knack for building, sustaining, and releasing tension to something that we already care about, now you can find out.