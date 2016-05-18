15 Designers Cleverly Interpret The Word “Reflect”

Constraints often breed the strongest designs and reveal how people work through creative challenges. For an installation at the New York Design Week show Sight Unseen Offsite , the collective Join produced small objects using a single material. The theme? “Reflect.”

The studios, which hailed from all across the United States, interpreted “reflect” in a handful of ways: using a mirror image for patterns, thinking about how an individual relates to his or her surroundings, and contemplating a past time in life. Some of the designs could be functional products while others are just cool to look at.

Here are some standouts:

Blocks by Brian Beck

Seattle-based designer Brian Beck‘s contribution riffs on a playground, the idea being that it symbolizes childhood, a time that represents freedom, inhibition, and being in the moment. By creating a wood abstraction of a jungle gym, he aims to revisit this state of mind.

Spectacles by byAMT

The bespectacled set knows that the lenses sometimes catch reflections. The New York design studio byAMT made a pair of pure glass eyeglasses with a coating that forces onlookers to see their own reflection while masking the wearer’s view.