5 Books Bill Gates Says You Should Read This Summer

When he’s not funding malaria vaccines and toilets that produce clean water , Bill Gates finds time to read interesting books (and to tell us what he’s reading). Last December, he told us about a book that explains very complicated things in simple language, and about a book showing how “mindset” affects learning.

And now he’s back with another list: a little light summer reading as the season approaches and we all head to the metaphorical beach (or wherever it is you like to go). Typically, Gates’s new suggestions contain plenty of science and technology (and, more unusually, some science fiction) and plenty of monster ideas. (They also usually contain some books by women, something Gates seems to have missed in summer reading planning, but which we can offer some other suggestions for). Here are Gates’s five choices:

The Vital Question, by Nick Lane

Gates says he was “blown away” by this book by British biologist Nick Lane (so much so he sought out a face-to-face meeting). Lane explores the tiny energy movements within all cells, showing how this energy is key to explaining why some organisms remained simple, like bacteria, and some grew into complex organisms, like human beings. The vital question is why only one species became complex like we did: Was this a freak event or could it be repeated? “It’s not just theoretical,” Gates says. “Mitochondria (the power plants in our cells) could play a role in fighting cancer and malnutrition. Even if the details of Nick’s work turn out to be wrong, I suspect his focus on energy will be seen as an important contribution to our understanding of where we come from.”

Seveneves, by Neal Stephenson

“The plot gets going in the first sentence, when the moon blows up,” Gates writes of this one. “People figure out that in two years a cataclysmic meteor shower will wipe out all life on Earth, so the world unites on a plan to keep humanity going by launching as many spacecraft as possible into orbit.” It sounds like something out of an Elon Musk business plan. But actually it’s a sci-fi novel from a fellow Seattle native. “Seveneves inspired me to rekindle my sci-fi habit,” Gates says.

How Not to be Wrong, by Jordan Ellenberg