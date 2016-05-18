Seven Habits Of Memorable People

Improving your memory is a hot topic, but what if you want to influence someone else’s memory–especially when it comes to how (or if) they will remember you? It’s an important thing to consider since being forgettable can be toxic when it comes to success, says cognitive scientist Carmen Simon, author of Impossible to Ignore: Creating Memorable Content to Influence Decisions .

“[People] will likely forget up to 90% of what you communicate, and that means your brand, your message, your call to action, everything you want your listeners to act on, will be disregarded,” she says. “To be on people’s minds, you must become part of their reflexes, habits and/or goals they consider valuable.”

That means being more purposeful about the things you do and say. Here are seven habits memorable people adopt to stay top of mind:

Natural selection favors those who can accurately predict the future, and our brains have evolved to believe that surprise is bad, says Simon. “There’s a great mental paradox when the surprise isn’t bad,” she says. “Incorporating an unexpected narrative or surprise in your message will generate a fight-or-flight response, but an enjoyable one.”

“To be on people’s minds, you must become part of their habits or goals they consider valuable.”

Since the brain likes to move toward patterns, doing something unexpected will be a departure from the norm, making you more memorable, says Simon. For example, instead of an email, send a hand-written thank you note, a gesture that is becoming more and more rare. Or break one of your industry “rules” by dressing differently than everyone else.

Humans generally react first to outside stimuli through the limbic system of the brain, which incudes things like danger, security, or pleasure. And regardless of your opinion of him, Donald Trump is a good example of how this tactic can make you memorable, says Scott Sobel, senior strategy and communications executive for KGlobal.

“When Trump labels somebody as lazy, lying, little or otherwise, or speaks about building walls to protect us, our primal brain recognizes the underlying primal meaning, and synthesizes those statements through our cognitive brain and creates an image and memory,” he says. “It is really hard for us to get rid of those initial memories. Trump is a master a leaving us with memorable images that tap into our primal needs.”