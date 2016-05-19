The German Government Made A Delightfully NSFW Online Sex Manual For Immigrants

If you’re a German doctor or medical professional working with migrants and refugees, you might prescribe them the URL to a new sex website. Zanzu , launched by the German government, is an online sex manual, which covers everything from blow jobs to HIV to gender to human rights and law.

Predictably, the site is causing something of a fuss, although inside Germany so far it seems that the biggest problem is that the project cost $136,000 (cheap, considering how well-designed it is), and outside Germany the site’s most mentioned aspect seems to be the graphics, which are both explicit and clinical at the same time.

Warning: Sexy, NSFW German cartoons below

While it’s designed for Germany’s current huge influx of refugees as a tool to be used by professionals when working with the new immigrants, it’s a truly excellent resource, covering everything from having good sex, to dealing with STDs and drugs, to families, abortion, adoption, sexuality and gender, and the rights of everyone involved.

Apart from the sniping about the cost, and the snickering about the pictures, the main real objection is that such a site is patronizing to migrants. German sex scientist Heinz-Jürgen Voss told the Washington Post that the assumption that Syrians and Iraqis know less about sex than Germans is “racist.” On the other hand, many immigrants come from countries where the sexual norms are very different from those in Germany. Also, in countries under religious rule, sexual education may not be available at all. Zanzu, by contrast, lays out everything. It would make a great teaching resource at any school, anywhere.

Others criticize the site for being pointless. “[It is] terribly naïve to think one could sweep away the socialization and cultural conditioning experienced since early childhood with a few nice little pictures, and an integration course,” writes German blogger Anabel Schunke.

This is a familiar attitude–that if something can’t be done perfectly, and all at once, then it must be a waste of time. Also, the assumption that Zanzu is a propaganda machine designed to “sweep away the socialization and cultural conditioning” is itself naïve. It also ignores the fact that education is the single most important factor in any kind of change.