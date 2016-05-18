Smartphone Makers Desperately Need A “Next Big Thing”

It’s time for smartphones to evolve again. To think that we’re going to keep buying flat slabs of soulless glass just doesn’t make sense.

The smartphone market in the U.S. has already stopped growing, and it’s starting to look like the worldwide market has peaked as well.

Why? People have lost their sense of excitement about smartphones. Every new one announced looks and acts like the last one, and they just aren’t that interesting anymore.

The phones we already own have large enough screens. They take photos that are good enough to keep us happy for some time. That is, unless some phone maker can really start to shake things up.

I’m not talking about increasing resolution or improved processor performance or marginally better battery life. I’m talking “knock my socks off, holy crap, I didn’t think that was possible” kind of innovation.

The problem is that kind of vision and and technical advancement aren’t easy to come by. There are, however, some possibilities out there—as well as fresh concepts around much older ideas—that could stir the smartphone innovation pot.

For instance, foldable (not just bendable) screens are starting to make their way out of the R&D labs and into pilot manufacturing. As a longtime analyst of display technologies, I’ve seen prototypes of bendable and foldable displays at trade shows for more than 10 years.