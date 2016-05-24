This Sleek Air Purifier Breaks Down Pollutants At The Molecular Level

When you breathe at work, you might be sucking in airborne pollution from your printer, formaldehyde from your desk, chemicals from carpet or paint, mold from a ventilation system, and particles from your coworker’s cough. The air in your home isn’t necessarily fresher, even if you happen to have an air purifier: Filters can’t catch all pollution.

A new air purifier called Molekule takes a different approach. Instead of trying to catch pollutants in a physical filter, it claims to attack them chemically, breaking bacteria, viruses, mold, and airborne chemicals down into water and carbon dioxide.

The purifier is the result of two decades of research from chemical engineering professor Yogi Goswami, who typically works on solar energy technology–but was inspired to work on the problem of indoor air pollution because of his son’s struggles with asthma and allergies, which often landed the family in the emergency room.

“We tried many, many different things, and finally he felt that what’s out there isn’t really solving the problem,” says Dilip Goswami, his son and cofounder and CEO of the new startup. “He went into the lab and spent many years researching a technology that could actually break down pollution in the air at the molecular level.”

The technology took inspiration from a solar photovoltaic cell, which converts sunlight into electricity. “We use that same principle of light shining on a surface, that we’ve coated with a special catalyst,” Goswami says. “Instead of taking that energy out as electricity, we use that energy for a chemical reaction that happens on the surface of a filter that we’re running air through.”

A similar reaction happens in the Earth’s upper atmosphere, where light reacts with water vapor to break down some pollution. “We’ve kind of bottled that up and put it in a device and made it many, many times more efficient, so that it can break down pollution indoors,” he says.

It’s also a similar process to the coating that some buildings use to break down smog (Yogi Goswami was the first to use the technique for air pollution, in the 1990s), but faster and more efficiently.