This Startup Trains Africa’s Elite Coding Apprentices For Giants Like IBM & Microsoft

As a teenager growing up in Lomé, the capital of Togo, Faiçal Tchirou taught himself to code at a cybercafé. He wanted to help his mother manage the small pharmacy she owned. Prescription orders, inventory levels: Piece by piece, he learned how to create the operational software she needed. “She’s still using it,” he says with pride.

Tchirou was hooked. He found a job developing Android mapping apps, his first foray into mobile design. Then, one evening at the office, he saw a post on LinkedIn about a startup coding school called Andela, which was seeking new applicants. “I applied the same night because I was really excited,” he says. “They would pay you to learn! I used to learn for free, but these guys want to pay me.”

Most coding schools charge students upwards of $15,000 for in-person, bootcamp-style training. Not Andela. The for-profit education venture, which operates programs in Lagos, Nigeria, and Nairobi, Kenya, instead pays students a middle-class wage. In return, Andela students, known as fellows, agree to complete a rigorous six-month training program and spend three-and-a-half years working for Andela hiring partners.

For companies seeking talent, the program is a bargain. An Andela fellow costs roughly one-third of the fully loaded cost of a full-time, San Francisco-based engineer. Hiring partners include IBM and Microsoft, plus startups like FlightCar and Payoff, and more training locations are in the works.

Faiçal Tchirou, second from left, works with other fellows and Connect’s Tray Lewin, far right

“For Andela, it’s all about, how do you find the smartest, most driven people possible?” says cofounder and CEO Jeremy Johnson, who previously cofounded higher education startup 2U. “It turns out those people are inherently valuable. Being able to help them earn 10 times their lifetime income is an incredible model to build out.”

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji Photo: Andela website

Each Andela program site welcomes a new single-digit cohort of fellows roughly 10 times per year. Many hear about Andela through cofounder Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, a serial entrepreneur from Nigeria with a broad network in African technology circles. A tweet from his Twitter account can lead to hundreds of applications.

Tchirou beat out thousands of other candidates to win his spot. Within weeks, he had been assigned his first client work for a startup called Connect–headquartered thousands of miles away in San Francisco.