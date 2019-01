President Obama is addressing the nation via two of our most quintessentially young and tech-forward platforms: BuzzFeed and Facebook Live.

The president will talk with BuzzFeed legal editor Chris Geidner about his nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court, a nomination that Republicans are currently blocking.

You can watch the action below on BuzzFeed’s YouTube channel and on Facebook’s live-streaming platform Monday at 2:50 p.m.