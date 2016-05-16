advertisement
  dynamic dialogues

Dynamic Dialogues With Christopher Kelly, Co-Founder & President, Convene

By FastCo Works1 minute Read

Amber MacArthur sits down with Christopher Kelly, Co-founder and President of Convene. Today’s topics: how there’s always another thing to get better at, using Twitter as a personal notebook, and why running a business should be a endurance sport not a sprint.

