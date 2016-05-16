advertisement
  • dynamic dialogues

Dynamic Dialogues With Scott Harrison, Founder & Ceo, Charity: Water

By FastCo Works1 minute Read

Amber MacArthur chats with Scott Harrison, cofounder and CEO of Charity: Water, at his office. Today’s topics: how to use an underestimated talent to do good for millions of people — all while staying true to your core values of passion, enthusiasm, and integrity.

