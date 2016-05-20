Producer Joel Silver On Crafting And Complicating The Buddy Action Movie Formula

Silver is the foundation behind a fireball-fueled pantheon that includes Die Hard, The Matrix, Road House, and many other movies beloved enough to qualify as religion in parts of the world. For decades, he’s been a colorful fixture in the film industry–relentlessly prolific, and brash enough to have purportedly inspired the powerful producer character in a movie or two. While Silver has done a lot to codify the modern action flick over the years, he’s also experimented with the genre enough to help diversify it into a series of substrata. But there’s one flavor of popcorn movie in particular, and one partner in crime, that he’s been working with long enough to be old dear friends.

Joel Silver

Silver made his first buddy action movie, 48 Hours, in 1982 and realized he had something potent on his hands. Growing up on post-French Connection attempts to inject some levity in the shoot-’em-up landscape, like Freebie and the Bean, the producer saw a lane and swerved into it. Everything clicked into place a few years later, though, when Silver met Shane Black, a then-21-year old film obsessive who was a wizard with dialogue and dark humor. Together, the two made Lethal Weapon in 1986, which sparked a fruitful 30-years-and-counting collaboration spanning several sequels, along with quirky one-offs like The Last Boy Scout and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. Their working relationship, with its occasional chasms, appears to be as fraught but ultimately fruitful as that of any of the leads in the films they’ve made.

Their latest team-up began life in 2001. Black had conceived The Nice Guys with his writing partner, Fred Dekker, as a dopey detective romp, and at the time, they could not push it through. Silver suggested Black turn it into a show for CBS or HBO, and that never panned out either. (Side note: Tune into Lethal Weapon: the TV show, coming to Fox this fall.) After the stratospheric success of the Black-penned and -directed Iron Man 3, Silver asked what Black wanted to do next. It was The Nice Guys. Now reset in the 1970s, the resulting film–which stars Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling and opens this weekend–plays like if Michael Bay directed The Big Lebowski. The buddy action movie is alive and kicking.

Although the DNA of BAMs has evolved–ahoy, The Heat!–Silver is a master of mixing tried and true tactics with the new. Recently, the producer spoke with Co.Create about unlikely partners, subverting the cliche, and the magic that happens when you take ridiculous situations seriously.

“I’m a big fan of this genre,” Silver says. “I love two-hander movies like [The Nice Guys.] People say, “Is this like Butch and Sundance?” and I say it’s more like Abbott and Costello. But these movies are not comedies per se. They are thrillers, mysteries, dramatic stories that also are very funny. In all the movies I’ve done, even movies like The Matrix and Die Hard, there’s always gotta be humor. This one has more than usual, but I always want to get some in there. When you put humor in, it makes the movie even more effective because it’s a counterpoint to the drama and the mystery.”

“Back in 1980 or so, a movie had come out called Stir Crazy, with Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder, and it was a comedy that had kind of serious content. And when we made 48 Hours, Paramount at the time believed we were making that kind of movie. They didn’t understand what we were making—a harder movie, an R-rated action movie that had life-and-death situations, and if you screwed up, the bad guys kill you. So even though the studio had something else in mind, I liked that we were reversing it. We put Eddie Murphy in a movie with more action than comedy. And I think we pulled it off.”