Australia Will Pump Herpes Into Rivers To Unleash “Carp-aggedon”

Australia is planning on releasing a herpes virus into the Murray River in order to kill off an invasion by European carp. The plan, nicknamed “carp-aggedon,” by science minister Christopher Pyne, will take up to three decades to reduce the carp population by 95%.

Australia has tried something similar before. In the 1950s, it introduced the myxomatosis virus to combat an exploding rabbit population. According to Wikipedia, it worked rather well, taking the estimated rabbit population down from 600 million to 100 million in just two years. “Affected rabbits,” says Wikipedia, “develop skin tumors, and in some cases blindness, followed by fatigue and fever; they usually die within 14 days of contracting the disease.”

Cruelty issues aside, myxomatosis had problems. Surviving rabbits bred, passing on their genetic resistance. Today, it kills only half of the rabbits it infects.

Back to the modern day, Australia plans to release the cyprinid herpesvirus-3 strain into the river in 2018. “It affects the European carp by attacking their kidneys, their skin, their gills, and stopping them breathing effectively,” Pyne told Australia’s ABC News. “They have the virus for a week before they show any symptoms and it suddenly kills them within 24 hours.”

The virus is harmless to humans, say Pyne. Long-term effects, though, obviously will not be known until they manifest, if they ever do. Currently no other fish are know to be susceptible to the virus.

Why not unleash carp-aggedon right away? Logistics. The plan is expected to be so effective that the river will be packed with dead fish. “Suddenly, there will be literally hundreds of thousands, if not millions of tonnes of carp that will be dead in the River Murray,” said Pyne.

The project will cost around $11 million, with much of that going to clean up the mess. If you live anywhere near the river, you might want to take a long vacation starting the week after the virus is introduced. Possible methods for dealing with all those fish corpses are fertilizer, mass graves, or even pet food. This last sounds like a tricky sell to pet owners.