Comics Industry Veterans Remember Darwyn Cooke

Darwyn Cooke—the Eisner Award-winning DC Comics artist and writer revered as much for his unbridled approach to life as his talent—passed away early Saturday morning at age 53 from an aggressive form of lung cancer.

Darwyn Cooke Photo: courtesy of DC Comics

Cooke’s bold, clean lines graced the pages of Batman, Catwoman (his design inspired the look of that character on Fox’s Gotham), Superman, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern, to name a few. His master work DC: The New Frontier, a Justice League reimagining taking place in the 1950s and 60s, is rumored to be the only comp DC comic that Watchmen writer Alan Moore ever requested.

Cooke had been private about his condition, so the news posted by his family on his blog stunned his colleagues, many of whom processed their grief on social media with tales of trademark Darwyn encounters.

“In addition to immensely talented, Darwyn was generous—downright sweet to his friends—kind, opinionated, and combative when it came to standing by his convictions,” artist Bill Sienkiewicz posted on Facebook. “The definition of ‘complex.’ I have no doubt that the cancer had to blitzkrieg in order to overtake him. Darwyn was not the sort to go quietly or gently.”

“Darwyn Cooke lived life like a character from a Micky Spillane novel, a throwback to a bygone era that was reflected in his work,” said DC Comics Co-Publisher Dan DiDio in a statement. “He was both compassionate and combative, approaching everything he did with a tenaciousness and temerity now unheard of in a world afraid to offend.”

“Working with Darwyn was not without its challenges,” he added. “There were times we’d spend hours arguing over story then go months without talking, but we always found our way back.”