Google I/O 2016: Everything (We Think) Will Be Announced

It’s I/O time again, when thousands of developers flock to California to see and learn about Google’s latest product advancements and dev tools.

These conferences are hugely important to platform companies like Google–they offer a chance to get the developer base fired up once again about creating apps and services for the company’s numerous platforms.

This year’s I/O should be a good show. As you’ll read below, some of the storylines around key Google products are ripe for dramatic developments.

Here are things we believe will be announced this Wednesday.

Big phone makers like Samsung and HTC are hoping that new virtual reality gear will hook consumers more deeply into their platforms (and ultimately sell more phones). Google wants to do the same thing for Android. Rumors have been flying that the company will announce its own VR headset at I/O. Google released its quick and dirty Cardboard phone-based VR product at I/O a couple of years ago, but this time we’re likely to see something more serious. It might be a phone-driven VR headset like Samsung Gear VR or HTC Vive, or a stand-alone VR headset like the Oculus Rift.

The winds seem to be blowing in this direction. Google’s YouTube only recently became the first video platform to support live 360-degree video.

Google’s star player is its Android mobile OS, and the company will likely show off some new features in the newest version–Android N. Google uses I/O every year to announce (and formally name) the latest OS, but this year will be a little different. That’s because the company already announced some major features with the release of a developer preview in March. These included a new notification panel, a split-screen mode, as well as support for some new APIs to soup up gaming performance. Hopefully Google has some more Android tricks up its sleeve to announce at I/O.