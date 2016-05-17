The Software That Airbnb And Kickstarter Have Used To Get Honest Employee Feedback

“It’s fine.” That was the answer Claire Lew received every night when she asked her father, a mechanical engineer, how work was. Yet she sensed that things were not fine, especially as the family moved from state to state. “Clearly he was not happy in his job,” Lew says, which instilled in her an early interest in the concept of job satisfaction.

It was at her first job where Lew realized that how difficult it was for even a positive work environment like hers to create open lines of communication. Lew recalls the CEO asking her how things were going and giving the familiar reply, “It’s fine,” even if it wasn’t. “Part of it was on me as an employee–I couldn’t vocalize my feelings. But there’s also no resource for a CEO to create an environment to get honest feedback from employees.”

Claire Lew Photo: via Twitter

Lew left that job, with $10,000 in savings, intent on solving this problem. After researching employee satisfaction and retention, she offered consulting services to companies that wanted to learn what their staff really thought. She realized that she could only do so much on her own and began developing a software package.

It was at this time that she took a fortuitous meeting with Jason Fried, the CEO of Chicago’s Basecamp (then 37 Signals), who told her that he was working on a product similar to hers in order to combat feeling out of touch with his own rapidly growing company. Fried then hired Lew as a consultant on both his company and his software, which would come be known as Know Your Company (KYC). They went their separate ways, but in October 2013, with Lew moonlighting as a restaurant hostess to stretch out her last few dollars in savings, Fried called her back. Know Your Company had signed up 100 customers in the first six months, but 37 Signals wanted to focus exclusively on Basecamp—so he offered Lew the KYC helm, which she took over in 2014.

Over 200 companies in more than 15 countries now pay $100 per employee to use the software, with Techstars, Airbnb, Kickstarter, and Medium among their current or former customers.

“I’m a big believer that anonymous feedback is evil. It breeds mistrust.”

Know Your Company’s software is simple: Three days a week, staff are automatically emailed questions ranging from basic polls on what everybody’s working on to more specific questions such as:

“Is there anybody in the company you’d like to apprentice under?”

“Is there anything we’ve been all talk and no action on?”

Additionally, five icebreakers like: “What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?” are sent out every time a new employee onboards, which is especially ideal for companies with remote staff. “Everybody can’t meet each other face to face, so it’s a way to get to know each other,” says Lew.