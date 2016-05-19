Why Office Gossip Isn’t As Bad A Habit As You Think

If you work in an office, chances are good that you’re privy (or party) to daily discussions about your colleagues. That’s pretty normal. People want to know who’s gotten promoted and who’s been disciplined. We like to hear about interpersonal matters, romantic or otherwise, and the strains on them. Tales of tiffs and arguments tend to travel swiftly.

Still, there’s a tendency to think of office gossip as a bad thing. Many of the stories we love to repeat indeed have negative elements. Relationships go sour. Colleagues make mistakes and get chewed out or fired. There are also shared fears about impending budget cuts or layoffs. Even if these negative things affect us, there’s still often a hint of schadenfreude in talking about others’ misfortunes–a hint that others find distasteful and make a point of remaining outside the gossip circle.

But while gossip can lead to real fallout, it’s important to recognize that it plays a valuable role in every organization’s social structure. Here’s how.

Strong, effective organizations function like a neighborhood. Neighbors share a fair amount of social interaction, which builds a level of trust that lets them settle debts over time rather than in the moment.

You can’t borrow eggs from the grocery store because the people who work there are strangers and not part of your neighborhood. But you can go to a neighbor’s house and borrow eggs if you are in the middle of a recipe and run out. You just better bring over a slice of cake later.

Gossip helps to solidify these same neighborly relations among coworkers. It generates a set of shared stories that become part of the collective experience base of the people who work for a company–in other words, it’s a key ingredient in a healthy work culture.

By gossiping together, people who might otherwise be seen by their colleagues only for their organizational roles (“that’s Sarah in accounting”; “there’s Jeff in sales”) can interact with each other as full-fledged human beings, with the same foibles as everyone else.