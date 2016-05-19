The Right (And Wrong) Way To Use Your Alumni Network To Find A Job

Getting an insider to endorse your skills and experience could be just the ticket to snagging your first job . But persuading someone who you don’t know to go to bat for you isn’t so simple. The person is putting their reputation at the company on the line. Your best move? Tap your school’s alumni network.

Unfortunately, many college students take the wrong approach, says Denise Rudolph, assistant director of employer relations and recruiting at James Madison University. “You can’t just send someone an email and expect the person to help you get a job,” she says.

Follow these steps to connect with alumni in your desired field, establish good relationships and ultimately land a job.

When you’re a freshman, networking with alumni can help you navigate what Rudolph calls your “career exploration phase.” “When you’re in your first or second year of college, you may not even know what want you want to major in, let alone what field you want to work in,” she says. Talking with alumni from a range of industries can help you discover your passion.

“Networking with alumni is about seeing what the relationship can yield in the long run.”

Additionally, building relationships takes time. By starting to network as a freshman, you’ll be in a better position when your senior year rolls around and you’re looking for a job. “Networking with alumni is about seeing what the relationship can yield in the long run,” says Stephanie Waite, senior associate director of Yale’s Office of Career Strategy. “It’s not a short-term solution.”

But if you are a junior or senior and you’re realizing now that networking slipped off your radar, don’t panic! It’s never too late to start.

Your campus career center is a great resource for getting alumni contact information, but it’s not a one-stop shop. “We recommend our students use LinkedIn to find college graduates working in their prospective industry or city,” says University of Virginia career counselor Kelly Kennedy. Like many schools, UVA has an official LinkedIn page, where current students can connect with registered alumni. The website also lets you search for alums using certain filters, such as by industry, region, years of experience or employer.